GTBank Wins African Banker Award For 2016

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, And BUKOLA IDOWU,

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc said it has been named the African Bank of the year at the 2016 African Banker Awards. The awards which was presented in India, on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of African Development Bank.

In its eleventh year, The African Banker Awards is internationally recognised as the landmark finance event to reward achievements, commend best practices and celebrate excellence in African banking.

The award also provides a platform to bring together industry leaders from across Africa, celebrate the achievements of those driving economic growth and shaping the future of Africa.

Commenting on the awards ceremony, publisher of African Banker Magazine, Mr Omar Ben Yedder said, “In the year under review, GTBank demonstrated positive results across numerous indices, including a strong balance sheet, growing customer base and a continuous regional expansion.

“The Bank’s strong performance in 2016 underlined the success of its strategy which was reflected in a net profit growth of 37 per cent in 2016 despite difficult trading conditions in its main market.”

He further stated that, “The bank is at the forefront of innovation through simple and accessible digital banking platforms, which allowed it to gain 10 million customers who have long been excluded from banking.

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, the managing director/CEO of GTBank, Segun Agbaje, said, “This award is an affirmation of our commitment to creating sustainable value for our customers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate.”

