Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GTBank Wins African Banker Award For 2016

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, And BUKOLA IDOWU,

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc said it has been named the African Bank of the year at the 2016 African Banker Awards. The awards which was presented in India, on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of African Development Bank.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

In its eleventh year, The African Banker Awards is internationally recognised as the landmark finance event to reward achievements, commend best practices and celebrate excellence in African banking.

The award also provides a platform to bring together industry leaders from across Africa, celebrate the achievements of those driving economic growth and shaping the future of Africa.

Commenting on the awards ceremony, publisher of African Banker Magazine, Mr Omar Ben Yedder said, “In the year under review, GTBank demonstrated positive results across numerous indices, including a strong balance sheet, growing customer base and a continuous regional expansion.

“The Bank’s strong performance in 2016 underlined the success of its strategy which was reflected in a net profit growth of 37 per cent in 2016 despite difficult trading conditions in its main market.”

He further stated that, “The bank is at the forefront of innovation through simple and accessible digital banking platforms, which allowed it to gain 10 million customers who have long been excluded from banking.

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, the managing director/CEO of GTBank, Segun Agbaje, said, “This award is an affirmation of our commitment to creating sustainable value for our customers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate.”

The post GTBank Wins African Banker Award For 2016 appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.