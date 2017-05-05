Pages Navigation Menu

Guangzhou Evergrande battle back to defeat Shanghai Shenhua – ESPN FC

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports


Guangzhou Evergrande battle back to defeat Shanghai Shenhua
Substitute Yu Hanchao scored the winner four minutes from time as Guangzhou Evergrande fought back to hand Shanghai Shenhua a 3-2 defeat that moves the six-time champions three points clear at the Chinese Super League summit. Former Tottenham …

