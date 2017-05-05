Guangzhou Evergrande battle back to defeat Shanghai Shenhua – ESPN FC
|
Guangzhou Evergrande battle back to defeat Shanghai Shenhua
Substitute Yu Hanchao scored the winner four minutes from time as Guangzhou Evergrande fought back to hand Shanghai Shenhua a 3-2 defeat that moves the six-time champions three points clear at the Chinese Super League summit. Former Tottenham …
