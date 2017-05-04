‘Guardians’ blasts off for more cheeky fun – Boston Herald
|
Boston Herald
|
'Guardians' blasts off for more cheeky fun
Boston Herald
GOLDEN GAL: Newcomer Elizabeth Debicki, above, joins Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel's Baby Groot, in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.' comments. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Rated PG-13. At AMC Loews Boston …
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Review
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Is Marvel slowly moving towards DC's way of making movies?
Sequel to the heartfelt 'Guardians of the Galaxy' hit relies more on bombast
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!