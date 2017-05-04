Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Guardians’ director fulfills urge to tell stories with new volume – Atlanta Journal Constitution

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Atlanta Journal Constitution

'Guardians' director fulfills urge to tell stories with new volume
Atlanta Journal Constitution
James Gunn, who directed the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, defends the big-budget franchise, believing it is still fulfilling his urge to tell stories about characters with complex, interconnected needs. Contributed by Jake Michaels/The New York Times.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.