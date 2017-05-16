Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guardiola Admits He Would Have Been Sacked If He Was At A ‘Big Club’

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would have been sacked for his side’s performances this season if he was at a “big club”. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager joined City in the summer where he led them to five straight league wins in his first five games in charge. However,…

The post Guardiola Admits He Would Have Been Sacked If He Was At A ‘Big Club’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.