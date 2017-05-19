Guardiola not keen on diving clampdown – Vanguard
Guardiola not keen on diving clampdown
Pep Guardiola has questioned the need to ban players for diving, suggesting instead that it would be better to concentrate on giving Premier League referees help by using more video technology. Guardiola. Guardiola believes referees need more …
