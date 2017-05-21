GUEST SERMON: Only God can heal and restore – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
GUEST SERMON: Only God can heal and restore
The Guardian
We see the concept of salvation pictured in Acts 3. There we read that as Peter and John were going to the temple for prayer, they encountered a man crippled since birth and they healed him (or 'saved' him, Acts 4:9). He was saved from his crippled …
The power of thanksgiving
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!