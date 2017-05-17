Guideline For Printing NYSC Call-Up Letters

NYSC schedules the 2017 Batch A Orientation course to commence from Tuesday May 23, to Monday June 12, 2017 nationwide

The information regarding printing of the call up letters was contained in the scheme’s Batch A 2017 official time table which was displayed on its website nysc.gov.ng According to the information posted: “The Management of the scheme has scheduled the 2017 Batch A Orientation course to commence from Tuesday, 23rd May to Monday, 12th June, 2017 nationwide.

Prospective Corps members are expected to log on to the NYSC portal to commence printing of their call-up letters from 18th may to 23rd may 2017. “While those who did not subscribe for online printing should start collection of Call-up letters from 18th may from their various institutions of graduation “When you eventually receive your call-up letter either via email or institution, make sure you read it very well, at least three (3) times before printing it out. “Those that will receive via email are in better advantage because they have the opportunity to print their call-up letters, anywhere, any time and many times. “They cannot lose their Call-up letters because since they have the opportunity to print and re-print many copies at any time. “Those that will receive via institution are in less advantage. Well, we advise you to guide your call-up letter with your life if you’re in this category. If anything happened to it, no more, you cannot retrieve it. “You must go to camp with your call-up letter which must be in coloured format.”