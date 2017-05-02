Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guidelines: Society streamlines treatment for Asthma patients

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Thoracic Society (NTS) on Tuesday said there was the need to streamline the various treatment options in the management of Asthma in Nigeria to meet international standards of practices worldwide. To attain the standard, the society has initiated the “Guideline for Asthma Management in Nigeria’’, launched on Tuesday in Lagos. The National President […]

The post Guidelines: Society streamlines treatment for Asthma patients appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.