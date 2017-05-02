Guidelines: Society streamlines treatment for Asthma patients

The Nigerian Thoracic Society (NTS) on Tuesday said there was the need to streamline the various treatment options in the management of Asthma in Nigeria to meet international standards of practices worldwide. To attain the standard, the society has initiated the “Guideline for Asthma Management in Nigeria’’, launched on Tuesday in Lagos. The National President […]

The post Guidelines: Society streamlines treatment for Asthma patients appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

