Gunfire Hits Abidjan, Bouake And San Pedro Amid Mutiny – malaysiandigest.com
|
malaysiandigest.com
|
Gunfire Hits Abidjan, Bouake And San Pedro Amid Mutiny
malaysiandigest.com
Gunfire has erupted in several cities in Ivory Coast, according to witnesses, as the military presses an operation aimed at ending a mutiny by soldiers demanding bonus payments. Heavy gunfire was heard early on Monday in the east of the commercial …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!