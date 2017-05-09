Gunmen abduct Delta Varsity lecturer, demand N100m ransom

By Emma Amaize, Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—GUNMEN have abducted a lecturer at Delta State University, Oleh campus, Mr. Kingsley Uwubiti, demanding N100 million ransom for his release.

Vanguard gathered that Uwubiti, a one-time chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Oleh chapter, was ambushed at 10p.m. on Saturday, while driving along the newly-constructed Oleh-Ozoro Road.

Sources said Uwubiti was returning from Ozoro when he ran into the kidnappers, who had mounted a roadblock and were robbing travellers.

A source said he sustained a bullet injury on his hand as the kidnappers shot sporadically. Another source confirmed to Vanguard that a ransom of N100 million was being demanded by the kidnappers.

At the Oleh campus, yesterday, there was apprehension among the lecturers and students.

Members of the NBA, Oleh chapter, were said to be in an emergency meeting over the matter at press time.

A lecturer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “It is so pathetic that Uwubiti was kidnapped; he has no money so what do they want?

“We are begging in the name of God, please free him as he is struggling to survive as a teacher.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, Andrew Aniamaka, said the incident was initially reported at the Ozoro Divisional Headquarters as a case of robbery on May 6, at about 11.30p.m.

Aniamaka said the matter was being treated as a case of robbery and kidnapping, adding that men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command were on the matter.

