Gunmen abduct medical doctor at Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – UNIDENTIFIED gunmen, weekend, abducted an Ughelli based medical doctor at Ughelli.

It was gathered that the victim, Dr Felix Ukpeteru, a medic attached to the Pediatric ward of the Ughelli Central Hospital and a father of two, was abducted along Isoko road by Otovwodo Primary School, Ughelli.

Giving details of the incident, a senior police officer at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station, said: “He was abducted on Friday night and whisked in another vehicle suspected to driven by the hoodlums.

“We recovered his light brown Toyota SUV jeep with registration number UGH 184 AE which was left at the scene of the incident and efforts are already in motion towards rescuing him and bringing the perpetrators to book.”

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim said: “We were able to confirm that he had closed from his place of work at the Central Hospital, Ughelli at about 4pm before he was kidnapped and his abductors have already established contact with his wife.”

