Gunmen abduct Nasarawa lawmaker’s mother, sister

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night, abducted the mother and sister of Mr Kassim Mohammed-Kassim, member representing (APC) Akwanga South constituency at the Nasarawa state house of assembly. The Police spokesman in the state, DSP Kennedy Idirisu confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia. According to Idirisu, the gunmen in their numbers, stormed the residence of the lawmaker at Moroa in Akwanga at about 8 pm and shot sporadically before whisking the two women away.

