Gunmen abduct Ondo Permanent Secretary

Gunmen have abducted the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Hospital Management Board (OSHMB), Dr. Niran Ikuomola.

He was reportedly kidnapped with his driver on Sunday evening on Lokoja/Abuja Expressway.

Ikuomola was on his way to Abuja for an official assignment when his vehicle was stopped by the gunmen.

State’s Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Dr. Roland Arohunmolase, who addressed reporters in Akure, confirmed one of the kidnappers informed them of the abduction and that the victims were in their custody.

He said the kidnappers contacted the victims’ families, demanding N70million ransom.

Police spokesman Femi Joseph could not confirm the incident last night.

He said since the kidnap occurred outside the jurisdiction of Ondo State, the police in Kogi would take it up.

Joseph said: “We are determined to wipe out crimes and ensure protection of life and property.”

The post Gunmen abduct Ondo Permanent Secretary appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

