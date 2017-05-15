Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen abduct Permanent Secretary of Ondo Hospital Management Board, Niran Ikuomola, demand N70m

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Permanent Secretary of Ondo State Hospital Management Board (HMB) Dr. Niran Ikuomola, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen. Dr. Ikuomola and his driver were abducted on Sunday evening along the Lokoja/Abuja expressway. The Permanent Secretary was on his way to Abuja for an official assignment when his vehicle was ambushed by the hoodlums. […]

Gunmen abduct Permanent Secretary of Ondo Hospital Management Board, Niran Ikuomola, demand N70m

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.