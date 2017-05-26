Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen Attack Coptic Christians in Egypt | At least 28 Dead

Posted on May 26, 2017

Gunmen attacked a group of Coptic Christians as they were driving to a monastery south of Cairo on Friday, killing at least 28 and wounding dozens including children, the governor of Egypt’s Minya province, Essam al-Bedaiwy, said. The group was traveling in two buses and a small truck in Minya province, which is home to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

