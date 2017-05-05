Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen Attack Diamond Bank, Item Street Owerri, Shoot Chinese Man, Kill Police Man

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Armed Robbers on Friday May 5th, 2017 attacked Diamond Bank at Item street, Owerri, the Imo State capital while trying to rob a Chinese contractor.

The contractor (a white man), his driver and a police orderly were trailed and followed by the gunmen until they got to the bank.

The suspected gunmen, shot the Chinese expatriate and also gunned down his police orderly, who confronted them. The

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.