Gunmen attack South Sudan vice president’s convoy, injuring bodyguards: official

Gunmen attacked the convoy of South Sudan’s First Vice President Taban Gai on Tuesday, wounding three of his bodyguards, a government official said. The ambush took place on a highway linking the capital Juba with the town of Bor, to its east. State Minister of Information Jacob Akech Deng said Gai was unhurt. NAN reports…

The post Gunmen attack South Sudan vice president’s convoy, injuring bodyguards: official appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

