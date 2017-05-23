Gunmen behead one, kill four in Rivers

Suspected hoodlums on Sunday night killed five persons, beheaded one in two communities in Rivers State. The Guardian gathered that the hoodlums beheaded a 19-year-old who just finished writing the Senior Secondary Certification Examination at Rumuekini Community Secondary School, in Obio/Akpor Local Council of the state.

The killing, it was gathered followed a gang clash between rival groups in the two communities. Four persons were killed in Omurele community in Ikwerre Local Council of the state.

According to an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, the beheaded victim, suspected to be a member of a cult group, was murdered at Rumuekini. He disclosed that the hoodlums killed and abandoned the victim’s body in a drainage, while the decapitated head was displayed on the East-West Road area of Rumuosi.

The eyewitness said the victim may have attended a birthday party and was killed while on his way back home. It was also gathered that the gang that invaded Omerelu community on Sunday night, killed four persons, including Okechukwu Enyindah, Bobo Amadi, a.k.a. ‘Too much Money’, Timothy and one other victim, simply identified as Scatter.

This is coming barely three days after some gunmen invaded two communities in Bonny Local Council at the weekend, killing four persons. Father of the Executive Director of the Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA), Amasenibo Lawrence Pepple, was among those killed.

Those killed in the attack, which left many others injured are Kobiri Godspower, 25; Macauley Oweibo Manilla Pepple, 76; Emelia Godspower, 15; and Adolphus Hitler Pepple, 73.

Chairman of Bonny Local Council, Mr. Simon Emmanuel Hart, condemned the attack, describing it as criminal and wicked. The bereaved RSSDA Executive Director called on members of the community to give peace a chance and allow the security agencies to investigate and bring the culprits to book.

However, a social cultural organization in the state, Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM), has condemned the endless killings and kidnappings across the state. IYM noted that the increase in crimes would affect the development of rural communities if not tackled.

Speaking on the development, President-General of IYM, Azubuike Wanjoku, called for peace among residents of Ikwerre. Wanjoku, who is the member representing Ikwerre State Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly described as barbaric the act of beheading victims and warned youths to shun gangsterism.

