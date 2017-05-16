Gunmen demand N70m to free Ondo Permanent Secretary

Gunmen who abducted the Permanent Secretary of Ondo State Hospital Management Board (OSHMB), Dr Niran Ikuomola have demanded N70 million ransom payment to set him free, it was gathered in Akure on Monday. The Permanent secretary was reportedly kidnapped on Lokoja-Abuja road on Suday by gunmen. Ikuomola who was on his way to Abuja for an official assignment was reportedly kidnapped alongside his driver.

