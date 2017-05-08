Gunmen invade 3 villages in Benue, 15 dead – NAIJ.COM
Gunmen invade 3 villages in Benue, 15 dead
No fewer than 15 people have been killed by gunmen suspected to be herders in three villages of Logo local government areas of Benue state. The gunmen invaded Tse Akaa, Mba'abaji and Tse Orlalu all in Ugondo Mbanar District of Logo, Daily Trust …
