Gunmen invade Adoke’s brother’s house

Unknown gun men,posing as security agents, in the early hours of yesterday, invaded the home of Alh. Bashir Adoke, junior brother of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN).

The gunmen, who claimed to be searching for cash in the three-bedroom bungalow, did not present any warrant.

But when they could not found money, they mercilessly beat one AbdulGaniyu, who is the caretaker of the house.

According to a relation of the Adokes, the gunmen forcefully gained entrance into the bungalow at Nagazi Area of Okehi Local Government Area about 12.30am.

The relation said: “They broke doors and started shouting, ‘Where is the money kept in this house?’ They were desperate. They upturned the furniture and ransacked every part of the building.

“Getting frustrated, they vandalized everything in the house because they could not get any cash.

“They later pounced on AbdulGaniyu, who they took him to a part of the compound and asked him to start digging the ground for hidden money.

“When the search for cash was fruitless, they mercilessly beat AbdulGaniyu and injured him.”

The owner of the house, who is resident in Abuja, was not at Nagazi in Okehi for the weekend.

The post Gunmen invade Adoke’s brother’s house appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

