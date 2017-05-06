Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen invade home of Adoke’s brother — in search of ‘hidden dollars’ – TheCable

Posted on May 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

Gunmen invade home of Adoke's brother — in search of 'hidden dollars'
TheCable
Unidentified gunmen invaded the home of Bashir Adoke, a younger brother of former attorney-general of the federation, Mohammed Adoke, in the wee hours of Saturday. The house is located at Nagazi, Okehi local government area of Kogi state. TheCable …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.