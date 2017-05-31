Gunmen kidnap lawmaker on Abuja-Kaduna highway

.as Ganduje condemned the act

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Kwakwaso’s political family was thrown into shock Wednesday following reports that a member representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency, Garba Durbunde, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen around Abuja-Jere axis of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Garba Durbunde, a longstanding political associate of former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was a Commissioner for Rural and Community Development after a brilliant stint at the Kano House of Assembly.

Vanguard learned that the unfortunate incident forced Kwankwasiyya political movement in Kano to cancelled much publicised engagement designed to honour Dr Ali Danyaro.

Also it was learnt that the lawmaker left Abuja for Kano around 5pm on Tuesday but was flagged down at outskirt of Jere town by unknown gunmen who took him away.

In a reaction to the unfortunate incident, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje condemned the act and tasked the police to secured his release from captivity.

A statement issued by the Governor and signed by the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Comrade Mohammed Garba described the incident as “an act of wickedness perpetrated by evil and cold-hearted elements.”

The press statement noted that “Governor Ganduje, was shocked by the news of the sad and unfortunate event, particularly at this holy month of Ramadan, condemned it in the strongest term as an act of wickedness perpetrated by evil and cold-hearted elements.”

Ganduje therefore “called on the police force and other security agencies to intensify effort to rescue the kidnapped lawmaker while also advising members of the public to be vigilante and security conscious at all times.”

