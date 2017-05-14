Gunmen kill 21 in Niger state

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna- Tragedy struck in Etogi community in Gbara ward in Mokwa local government area of Niger state Saturday night killing no fewer than twenty one people.

The attackers were suspected to be herdsmen.

Our correspondent gathered that there had been a disagreement between some Fulani youth and members of the affected community during which a herder was killed.

More details soon

