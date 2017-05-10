Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen kill Enugu State deputy governor ADC

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, who is the aide-de-camp of Enugu State Deputy Governor, has been killed by unknown gunmen, according to reports. The ADC, a police sergeant identified as Helen Sunday, was gunned down around 10:00 pm on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the Abakpa-Nike area of Enugu. It was learnt that the ADC was …

The post Gunmen kill Enugu State deputy governor ADC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.