Gunmen kill father of ex- gov. Odili’s CSO, 3 others in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Unidentified gunmen early Wednesday morning invaded Otobie and Ererekri communities in Bonny Island of Rivers State, shooting sporadically and eventually killing four persons and leaving another of their victim in a critical condition, it has been gathered. The motive of the invasion is yet to be ascertained as at the time of writing this report. But it was gathered that the invasion which started at about 2 am and lasted till 5 am on Wednesday led to big pandemonium as residents of the community scamper for safety.

