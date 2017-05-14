Gunmen kill Imam, 20 others in reprisal attack in Niger – The Eagle Online
Gunmen kill Imam, 20 others in reprisal attack in Niger
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the early hours of Sunday attacked Etogi community, Gbara ward in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, killing 21 persons in a reprisal attack leaving many others injured. The Eagle Online on Sunday …
Gunmen Kill 21 In Attack On Niger State Mosque
