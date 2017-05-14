Gunmen kill lawyer, policeman in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed a Benin-based lawyer, Barrister Agbontean Eghosa Odiase and a policeman, Sergeant Sunday Agbonmwenma at Avbiama community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area.

Odiase was killed at his residence in the presence of his wife and children while Sergeant Sunday was killed while on his way home.

Witnesses said the gunmen killed the policeman after they had killed the lawyer.

Wife of the late lawyer said the gunmen invaded their residence at about 10pm last week.

She said the killers only took her late husband’s phone.

According to her, “We heard a bang inside the compound. My husband jumped up from the bed, we peeped through the window, we saw a boy half naked with a scar on his head. My husband started making calls.

“Before we knew it, they shot and broke through the window and were inside with us. They told my husband to shout or call anybody he wanted to call as they were ready for him that night. I quickly took my three children to the other room while the eldest child ran back to meet his father with the three gunmen.

“Then, I heard two gun shots and everywhere was silent. Thereafter, they said to themselves, let us go the man is dead”.

Owner of the firm where late Odiase worked, Barrister Chris Agbonwanegbe urged security agencies to be discreet in their investigation into the killings.

Wife of the late policeman, Rosemary, said she was expecting her husband at home but he never came home.

Her words, “My husband called me in the afternoon to inform me that he would not travel again and he was preparing to return to the house.

“About 8pm I called my husband because he does not come home late. He said the mechanic was still working on his car and that he has bought a torch for him to work with.

“I waited throughout the night I did not see or hear from him. The following morning, somebody came to the house to inform me that my husband was shot dead before this street”.

She urged the state government and security agencies to unmask and prosecute the killers of her husband.

Edo police spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, could not be reached for comments.

The post Gunmen kill lawyer, policeman in Edo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

