Gunmen Kill Medical Doctor In PH
Gunmen Kill Medical Doctor In PH
The Tide
A medical doctor, Florence Onua has been shot dead by gunmen around GRA axis of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Onua was on her way home from work when the gunmen struck, over the weekend. Until her death, Onua was a Consultant Family …
