Gunmen kill pastor in Umuahia

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—Gunmen killed an Umuahia-based civil engineering contractor, indentified as Emeka Okenna, closed to his poultry farm located at Umuobia Housing Estate, Olokoro, in Umuahia South LGA, Saturday morning.

Late Okenna is also the pastor of a branch of Behold He Cometh Church at Umudike.

According one Godson Igwe, a staff of the slain pastor, the assassins were over six in number.

He said they approached his boss and asked him of a certain lady, who they claimed he owned salary for several months.

Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, Abia State Police spokesman, confirmed the incident, saying the Command has begun investigation into the incident.

The post Gunmen kill pastor in Umuahia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

