Gunmen kill policeman at Nkpor junction, cart away his AK-47 rifle

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Barely three weeks after some gunmen suspected to be armed robbers killed an Inspector of Police and made away with his AK-47 rifle at Ugwunwasike area of Ogidi, in Idemili North Local Government area of Anambra state, another gunmen, yesterday, shot dead another policeman and carted away his AK-47 rifle at Nkpor junction.

According to an eye-witness, the two gunmen who operated on a motorcycle, had at about 3 p.m stormed a police check point, made straight to one of the policemen, shot him dead at close range and collected his AK-47 rifle while his police colleagues ran away for safety .

The incident, according to the source, threw street traders and residents into frenzy as they also scampered for safety.

It was gathered that the slain policeman whose rank was not immediately ascertained at press time was attached to Operations Department (OPS), State Police Headquarters, Awka.

At as the time of filing this report yesterday, all efforts to get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer at Ogidi, DPO, Mr Mark Ijarafu (CSP) on phone, proved abortive, just as the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Nkiruka Nwode (ASP) could not equally be reached.

