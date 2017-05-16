Gunmen kill two policemen in Kogi

Two Policemen have been shot dead along Okene-Ogori-Mangogo road in Kogi Central by unknown gunmen. It was reliably gathered that the two Policemen were on duty in the early hours of today when they were attacked by the gunmen. Sources close to the Kogi State Police Command told our correspondent that the suspected killers went […]

