Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen kill two policemen in Kogi

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Two Policemen have been shot dead along Okene-Ogori-Mangogo road in Kogi Central by unknown gunmen. It was reliably gathered that the two Policemen were on duty in the early hours of today when they were attacked by the gunmen. Sources close to the Kogi State Police Command told our correspondent that the suspected killers went […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.