Gunmen storm Imo assembly, rob lawmakers

Suspected robbers have attacked the Imo State House Of Assembly complex in Owerri, carting away valuable items belonging to its lawmakers. Among the items stolen, according to Punch, were office equipment, electronics and vital documents. According to report, this is the third time the robbers would be raiding the assembly complex. Commenting on the incident, […]

