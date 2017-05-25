Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen Storm Lagos Model School, Abduct Four Students

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Breaking news | 0 comments

BY Chiemelie Ezeobi

Some gunmen numbering over 10, this morning stormed the Lagos Model College at the Igbonla area of Epe and allegedly abducted four students.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The first information about the abduction had come from the Facebook page of one Elemoro Afolabi Sheriff who wrote that gunmen had invaded the college.

However, sketchy findings revealed that the kidnappers might have alerted the school authorities about their visit.

It is yet uncertain what measures the school might have put on ground when they got the letter from the kidnappers, given that the gang actually fulfilled their promise and successfully too.

…..More details later

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.