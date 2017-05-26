Gunmen Storm Lagos Model School Again, Abduct 6 Pupils

There was panic on Thursday around the creeks in Igbonla, Epe, after unknown gunmen took advantage of security lapses to abduct six pupils of Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos.

The abduction is coming seven months after four pupils and two members of staff of the college were kidnapped.

It is understood that the gunmen gained entry into the school premises in the early hours of Thursday through the creek at the back of the college after they allegedly pulled down the school fence.

They were said to have immediately headed for the boys’ hostel, seizing 10 Senior Secondary School pupils.

It was learnt that four of the pupils were later released at the waterside by the assailants after profiling their parents’ details while the remaining six pupils, identified as Peter Jonah, Isiaq Rahmon, Adebayo George, Judah Agbausi, Pelumi Philips and Farouq Yusuf, were taken away.

It was further gathered that the gunmen had shot into the air the evening of the previous day while the pupils were having a prep, but went back after policemen and soldiers fired back.

They, however, struck after the operatives had left the school in the dawn.

Also, some parents stormed the school premises yesterday to pick their children, ignoring the school authorities’ assurance that the pupils were safe, while others (parents of the kidnapped pupils) can be seen in an inconsolable state as they broke down in tears.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said rescue operations had commenced.

“(Thursday), at about 5am, kidnappers gained entrance into Igbonla Model School and abducted six pupils. Investigation and rescue operation have commenced with the visit to the affected school by a police team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State. “From the visit, it was found that the criminal elements used the Imeru/Iji waterways to access the swampy forest bordering the school and bore a hole on a part of the school fence to gain entrance,” the statement read.

The post Gunmen Storm Lagos Model School Again, Abduct 6 Pupils appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

