Gus Poyet Admits He ‘Would Love’ To Sign Diego Costa For Shanghai Shenhua

Posted on May 16, 2017

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet wants to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa this summer, but thinks it will be hard to lure the player to the CLS.

“I would love to [sign Costa] but it will be very difficult for us because of the quantity [of non-Chinese players] we have got. There are three who are playing,” he told talkSPORT.

“There would have to be a massive change to the structure of the club to be able to bring Diego here.

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen, I would never say ‘no, never’, but I would say it would be very difficult for him to come here.”

Poyet already has three overseas stars in his squad – Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins, Colombian midfielder Fredy Guarín and Argentine forward Carlos Tevez.

 

Hello. Add your message here.