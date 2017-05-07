Guterres updates Member States on UN reform

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Friday that he has written to Member States to update them on various reform initiatives at the global body. Guterres said through a number of global agreements on sustainable development, climate change, sustaining peace and financing for development, Member States have provided a broad vision of the future they…

The post Guterres updates Member States on UN reform appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

