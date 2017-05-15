Guys, Help #bbnaija Gifty Quench Her Single Status | Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate 2017, Gifty Powers has been insistent in her claims of being single, even when she was entangled in a relationship mess with Mr 2kay. She took to her Snapchat page to reveal she is ready for dating again…. So guys help her !! Source: Naijaloaded

The post Guys, Help #bbnaija Gifty Quench Her Single Status | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

