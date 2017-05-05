Pages Navigation Menu

Haa! Popular Female Nigerian Drummer, Shittu Beaten To Near Death By Her Husband In Just 6 Months Of Marriage (Graphic Photos)

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian drummer, Adebukola Shittu, has taken to the social networking platform, Facebook, to post some photos and share the story of how her newly married husband brutally battered her, as she cries out loud. The victim’s friend identified as March Grey also posted some photos to corroborate with her friend and wrote;
“Look at what he did to her just after few months of marriage. Some of us here will know this lady, Adebukola Shittu the popular Nigeria female drummer. “She’s a friend of mine pls this kind of man must not go unpunished.”

