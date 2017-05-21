Pages Navigation Menu

#HalaMadrid! Real Madrid Crowned Spanish Champions for 2016/17 Season

Real Madrid Football Club has been crowned Spanish champions for the 33rd time after defeating Malaga 0-2 in the final La Liga game of the 2016/17 season Sunday night. This is the first time since the 2011/12 season that Madrid is lifting the trophy. See all the Madrid highlights from this season. All the best […]

