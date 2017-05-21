#HalaMadrid! Real Madrid Crowned Spanish Champions for 2016/17 Season

Real Madrid Football Club has been crowned Spanish champions for the 33rd time after defeating Malaga 0-2 in the final La Liga game of the 2016/17 season Sunday night. This is the first time since the 2011/12 season that Madrid is lifting the trophy. See all the Madrid highlights from this season. All the best […]

The post #HalaMadrid! Real Madrid Crowned Spanish Champions for 2016/17 Season appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

