Half-naked comedian protests robberies, killings, kidnappings in Rivers – Vanguard

A Port Harcourt-based comedian, Mr. Tekena Iyala, yesterday, marched half-naked to the Rivers State Police Command headquarters, protesting robbery attacks, killings and kidnappings around Ada-George area of the Garden City, Obio/Akpor Local …
Comedian dresses half-clad to protest against killings, kidnapping in Rivers State
