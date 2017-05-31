Half-naked comedian protests robberies, killings, kidnappings in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Port Harcourt-based comedian, Mr. Tekena Iyala, yesterday, marched half-naked to the Rivers State Police Command headquarters, protesting robbery attacks, killings and kidnappings around Ada-George area of the Garden City, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Iyala, who is a co-host of a Port Harcourt comedy radio show, Funky Four, a programme on an FM radio aired every Fridays, noted that hoodlums invade their area at will.

Iyala, who appeared in underpants, noted that he decided to personally inform the police of continuous robbery and kidnappings in his area after he was discharged from the hospital following a recent raid on his home by criminals.

He urged the police to provide security for residents of the area, stressing that bandits carry out operations on regular basis.

The protester regretted that each time he or any resident of the Ada-George-Location area of the state tried calling the attention of police to the attacks, they always raise the issue of jurisdiction as excuse for not responding to distress calls.

He said he decided to carry out the protest to protect the interest of those whose voice cannot be heard.

Iyala also called for the establishment of police station in that axis, which, he said, would ensure regular presence of police in the area.

Responding, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Cyril Okoro, who addressed the protester, promised to transmit the complaints to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Zaki.

The post Half-naked comedian protests robberies, killings, kidnappings in Rivers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

