Half the nation banks on property to pay for retirement
FT Adviser
Half the nation banks on property to pay for retirement
FT Adviser
Britain's property "obsession" is damaging the retirement prospects of millions of people, a group of pension experts have said. It comes after research from the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association research showed nearly half (47 per cent) of 35 …
