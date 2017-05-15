Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Halima Abubakar goes bald after surgery

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian actress and Chief Executive Officer of Made House Entertainment music, Halima Abubakar, has gone bald due to drug reactions. Halima who took to her snapchat explained her bald looks to her fans. The actress recently underwent a major fibroid surgery in India. See snap chat Share

The post Halima Abubakar goes bald after surgery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.