Halima Abubakar goes bald after surgery
Nigerian actress and Chief Executive Officer of Made House Entertainment music, Halima Abubakar, has gone bald due to drug reactions. Halima who took to her snapchat explained her bald looks to her fans. The actress recently underwent a major fibroid surgery in India. See snap chat Share
The post Halima Abubakar goes bald after surgery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
