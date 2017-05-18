Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Halt inefficiencies at the ports – Veep directs GPHA – Graphic Online

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

Halt inefficiencies at the ports – Veep directs GPHA
Graphic Online
Vice-President Dr Mahamud Bawumia addressing the Port Efficiency Conference in Accra yesterday. Picture: SAMUEL TEI ADANO. Previous Article Dr Anabah removed as Medical Director of Ridge Hospital · Next Article Ghana on path to progress …
Government To Cut Down Number Of Workers At The PortsPeace FM Online
Ghana going paperless at ports Sept 1 – BawumiaStarr 103.5 FM
Mobile money interoperability set for NovemberMyjoyonline.com

all 25 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.