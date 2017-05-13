Hamas boycotts local Palestinian elections held in West Bank – Jerusalem Post Israel News
|
Jerusalem Post Israel News
|
Hamas boycotts local Palestinian elections held in West Bank
Jerusalem Post Israel News
Underlining the political schism, about 800,000 Palestinians were expected to vote for representatives in 145 local councils in the West Bank, but not in the Gaza Strip. Pro Hamas student. A student supporting Hamas holds a Palestinian flag in a rally …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!