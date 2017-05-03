Handle challenges of Fulani herdsmen with caution – Ooni of Ife

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT—the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, has called for caution and proper coordination in the efforts to redress challenges posed by Fulani herdsmen in some communities in the country.

Fielding questions from newsmen, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the monarch said that the herdsmen were rearing their cattle for human consumption, stressing that whatever disagreement they may have with some communities should be resolved maturely.

“It has to be approached with a lot of caution. You can see that meat is a necessity for us. Everybody eats meat because of the protein and fibre content. This is a very sensitive matter to the nation and as a result, we should apply a lot of caution. If it is properly coordinated across board, we will get the best out of it. The cattle rustlers are rearing their cows for human beings,” he said.

The monarch said he was in Rivers State to celebrate the golden jubilee of the state with the people, praying that the state will continue to celebrate prosperous years.

He thanked the Yoruba in the state for coming out in their numbers to welcome him at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

The Ooni also described as a media creation, reported face off between him and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, saying that their relationship was cordial.

“I respect him. I had a relationship with him when I was a prince and when I was an entrepreneur in Lagos and I will continue to respect him. It is very unlikely that you will see a successful Nigerian that has not passed through Lagos. So, give honour to whom honour is due,” he said.

The post Handle challenges of Fulani herdsmen with caution – Ooni of Ife appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

