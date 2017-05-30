#HandsOffMapaila! #HambaTsotsis! – Save SA campaign tells pro-Zuma protesters – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
#HandsOffMapaila! #HambaTsotsis! – Save SA campaign tells pro-Zuma protesters
Times LIVE
The Save South Africa campaign has strongly condemned the 'tsotsis” who protested outside the home of SACP leader Solly Mapaila. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Save South Africa noted with concern the growing attempts to intimidate and …
