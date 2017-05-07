Pages Navigation Menu

Hannover evacuates 50000 over World War Two bombs – BBC News

BBC News

Hannover evacuates 50000 over World War Two bombs
BBC News
About 50,000 people in Hannover have been evacuated from their homes while experts defuse three British bombs dating from World War Two. The operation is the second largest of its kind carried out in Germany, and has affected around a tenth of the city
