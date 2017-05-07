Hannover evacuates 50000 over World War Two bombs – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Hannover evacuates 50000 over World War Two bombs
BBC News
About 50,000 people in Hannover have been evacuated from their homes while experts defuse three British bombs dating from World War Two. The operation is the second largest of its kind carried out in Germany, and has affected around a tenth of the city …
50000 evacuated in Germany over unexploded WWII bombs
Hanover evacuates 50000 after five RAF bombs are found
City of Hanover evacuated after WW2 bombs found
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!